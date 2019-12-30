The Santa Cruz volunteer Firefighters were called tonight at 10 pm to fight a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Travessa da Paragem, Boieiro area, in Caniço, which is currently in the aftermath and flames controlled. Inside the warehouse, which has houses nearby, there were also gas bottles, but they did not explode.

The Santa Cruz corporation displaced eight members in two heavy vehicles and a light fire-fighting vehicle, as well as an ambulance, which was not necessary as no injuries were reported.

The smoke spread as far as Garajau, alarming people in the area.