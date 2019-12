I still have a few spaces for this tour to the West.

Monday 30th December we will do the Presépios tour along the south coast of Madeira, stopping at all the places to see the Christmas activity sets. This includes the popular one at the fire station in Calheta.

Pick ups will be at the Cristo Rei in Garajau at 9.30am and then Cable Car Funchal at 10am. Price is 17.50 per person. If interested in this tour please email me at [email protected] with the subject Presépios West