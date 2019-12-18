The strong wind that will be felt today, December 18, in the mountainous areas of Madeira puts the island under yellow warning between noon and dawn on Thursday. According to the Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), during this period, wind gusts may reach 95 km / h in high and mountainous areas.

The South Coast of the Archipelago will also be under yellow warning for a period of 24 hours, between midnight on Thursday and midnight on Friday, December 20, due to the strong sea waves that will be felt throughout the south zone.

Moreover, this Wednesday will be marked by a lot of cloudiness and some showers in the afternoon. Wind will be moderate to strong (20 to 40 km / h) from west / southwest, gusting to 70 km / h, strong (40 to 50 km / h), gusting to 95 km / h, highland.

There will still be a slight rise in minimum temperature.

Sea State:

North Coast: Northwest waves 3 to 4 meters.

South Coast: West / southwest waves with 2 to 3 meters.

Sea Water Temperature: 19 / 21ºC

