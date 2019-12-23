20-year-old Énio Abreu, Paços de Arcos hockey goalkeeper, is hospitalized in Funchal for a serious illness after participating in a roller hockey game with Marítimo last weekend. The young continental remains in the Intensive Care Unit, but with a very serious prognosis. The club is developing a wave of solidarity to enable the family to be with the youth during this holiday season.

Last weekend, even feeling some problems with a possible flu, travelled with the Paços de Arcos side team (team B), who faced Marítimo, on 15 December. Unfortunately, the young goalkeeper felt worse and went to the emergency department of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia, a widespread infection. He did not make the planned return to the Continent. He has been hospitalised since Sunday, and on Monday was in a coma induced by doctors.

Today, Paços de Arcos reported that the athlete is in a very slow recovery phase, still in induced coma. Remains under treatment in the hospital, still in very critical condition, but contrary to the early prognosis of doctors, has already shown some improvements.

Paço de Arcos decided to hold a fundraising event to allow the young man to be visited by his family in Madeira during the Christmas season. Next Saturday, the 28th, Paço de Arcos will hold a big hockey party, attended by all levels of the club, including seniors. Admission is free, but there are raffles, material from Benfica and various clubs and companies in the Region, whose revenue from these sales will revert entirely to help the family of guardian Énio Abreu.

João Rodrigues, captain of the national hockey team and the result of the formation of Paços de Arcos, has already confirmed his presence at the party venue and has promised to bring items to auction, reverting the recipe to the young guardian.