Sunday the 15th March the tour with Travel Agency Pearl of the Atlantic.

We will do the Market at Santo Serra on this tour, a Poncha stop on the way, and on the way back, stopping also at some viewpoints. We will stop at the market area for 3 hours giving you all the time, to have a look round and get something to eat, there are many food places to eat from. You can also visit the park, which has a stunning viewpoint if the weather is kind to us.

For this tour please email me at [email protected], the price is 17.50 each, and pickup will be Funchal Cable car at 9.30 and Cristo Rei at 10am.