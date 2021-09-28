MADEIRA REGISTERS 11 NEW CASES

Madeira registered 11 new cases with the new coronavirus and 10 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, having signaled 86 active situations and six hospitalized patients, informed today the Regional Health Department.

Today, “there are 11 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in Madeira being reported, so the region now counts 11,650 confirmed cases of covid-19”, reads the epidemiological bulletin issued by this insular health authority.

DRS says that of the new cases flagged, one is imported from the island of Guadalupe and the remaining 10 are from local transmission.

The same document states that the region has identified 86 active cases today, of which 18 are imported cases and 68 are local transmission.

These infected people are undergoing isolation, with six people interned at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, five of whom occupy the multipurpose units dedicated to covid-19 and one is in intensive care.

There are also 11 people in confinement in a hotel unit and the rest are staying in their own accommodation.

