Regional Government extends the contingency situation until the end of the year

The Regional Government approved the resolution declaring the contingency situation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), with effect from 0:00 am on December 16, 2021, until 11:59 pm on December 31, 2021, maintaining the measures contained in Resolution No. 1208/2021.

This was one of the measures approved at the Government Council meeting, which took place this afternoon, where it was also decided to grant time off on the 23rd afternoon, 24th and 31st December 2021 to all employees of the regional public administration, which are not absolutely necessary to guarantee the functioning of the essential services.

“The services of the autonomous regional public administration, which by their nature, operate uninterruptedly, as well as those that, for reasons of public interest, have to work on the day(s) identified above, shall create the necessary conditions for that their workers may enjoy the tolerance now granted at a later time, having obtained the agreement of the respective hierarchical superiors”, adds the note sent to the editorial staff.

