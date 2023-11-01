Glamping to Ashes – What the News Fails to Report

Where to even begin, I’m reaching out via this platform as I’m in desperate need of some assistance / intervention / advice anything to assist my brother & his partner, I’m hoping that someone, somewhere will be able to help them out or direct them in the right direction, which will lead to the right people that will be able to assist them in this regard.

My brother & his partner immigrated to Madeira from South Africa 6 years ago, they sold up everything they worked for & owned here in South Africa for what they thought would be a better life in Madeira an also to pursue their dream, they always wanted to own their own business an do something totally different in tourism.

Over 6 years they definitely achieved their dream. They were “super host” on Airbnb a number of times, they contributed to Madeira’s economy by bringing in tourists from all over the world. Their tents was a HUGE achievement with alot of physical hard labor & money that went in to building them up to where they were until about a week an a half ago when the fires burnt down not only their source & main income but also his other project (The Tree house) they had spent so much money on just to lose everything they worked for, it was extremely HEART BREAKING to see the images / videos an also to know that it was someone who deliberately started the fires, HE has NO idea how HE has destroyed so many lives, with NO consequences.

Their Dome was somewhat spared in the fire but needs abit of work, as it got abit of damage due to the fire, they thought they’d get started on it as they need some form of income coming in to pay their bills at the end of the month an to survive, only to be hit with some more heart breaking news, the opening of the Dome has been put on hold, not sure what the reasons are, this is by far the worst thing they had to hear after losing their tents, an tree house an now their Dome. The tents were fully booked up until sometime next year, now they having to cancel an reimburse all those guests, not sure how they going to achieve this.

The reason for my email is to please get them some form of assistance as to who an where they can fight to get their businesses up an running again to what they were? If this is not at all possible to achieve then they have no choice but to pack up everthing an return back home to South Africa with absolutely nothing to their name.

Please help my brother & his partner to rebuild what they absolutely loved to do an the reason why they immigrated, surely this can’t be their fate? It’s not fair an they definitely do not deserve this, how do you restart / rebuild your whole life all over again with absolutely nothing?

This has being such an emotional, stressful, an devasting ordeal that they going through, an has set them back financially that I don’t even know how they going to overcome this, our family is under so much pressure cause we are so far away an feel so hopeless as we are not able to assist them.

If anyone can share on their social platforms or donate to this GoFundMe, Glamping Camping turns 2 Ashes it will be a great help to try and help save something from this. #RuralStayPortoMoniz.

