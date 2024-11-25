Água da Madeira: Feel Madeira and bring it back home

Looking for a lovely gift to give at Christmas or any other time of the year ?

Água da Madeira.

Madeira, the “Garden of the Atlantic”, is unique and plentiful; it has it all and pleases all. In Madeira, there is a combination of unique scents, the ocean, the Laurissilva, the levadas, the flowers, and Funchal’s old town streets

With marine, flower and musk / wood notes, Água da Madeira is like a fragrant time capsule, triggering a whirlwind of memories and emotions, the memories and emotions of “living” Madeira.

Its scent conveys the strength of the waves and the intensity of Madeira’s flowers and forests. An essence that transports you from the interior of the Laurissilva to the gentle sea breeze that embraces the city of Funchal.

The minimalist and elegant design of the packaging is yet another tribute to the Island and its cultural heritage, it represents the ocean’s waves and the cobblestone pavements of the capital.

Água da Madeira will pamper you with two lines of products: for the body – Eau de Parfum, liquid soap and soap bar – and for home – reed diffuser and scented candle. And there’s more: solid perfume, hand and body creams are in the pipeline.

Água da Madeira was created by perfume creator Myriam Wattiez Palmero. As she says: “It’s hard not to love this beautiful island: Água da Madeira is my declaration of love for Madeira”.

