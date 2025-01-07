Blevins Franks Financial planning consultations in Madeira 14-17 January

Stephen Rankine, Chartered Financial Planner, will be in Funchal from 14th to 17th January and

15th October to 19th October and is available for meetings on these dates.

The UK October Budget introduced some significant reforms, such as the tax charge for transferring UK pension funds into QROPS and making pensions subject to inheritance tax from 2027. The domicile reform will also affect British expatriates in Portugal. Stephen will be happy to explain how these reforms may affect you and address any concerns you may have. He would also update you on financial planning issues in Portugal and the specific advantages it offers.

If these dates are not suitable, you can arrange a telephone meeting instead, at a day and time to suit you.

To arrange a meeting, contact Stephen on:

stephen.rankine@blevinsfranks.com

214 819 999

www.blevinsfranks.com

Like this: Like Loading...