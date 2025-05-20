PJ carried out searches in Madeira at a medicinal cannabis plantation company

Expresso is reporting that the National Unit for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Judicial Police (PJ) carried out searches on medicinal cannabis plantations in various parts of the country, including the island of Madeira.

The same media outlet reports that 64 searches have already been carried out on cannabis plantations on suspicion of international drug trafficking. Several arrests have already been made of suspects belonging to a criminal group dedicated to the introduction of “large quantities of cannabis into several European and African markets.”

He further explains that six search warrants were served in Spain, one in Bulgaria and another in Cyprus.

In this operation, called ‘Erva Daninha’, 300 inspectors, 48 ​​experts and 24 security guards from the Judicial Police, six magistrates from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and three judges participated.

The Lusa Agency also reports, citing CNN Portugal, that the medicinal cannabis plantation business in Portugal began in a company owned by the former Minister of Internal Affairs Ângelo Correia and ended up being sold to Curaleaf, a multinational accused of having links to Russia.

According to CNN Portugal, in 2014 the company Terra Verde was the first in Portugal to be authorized to plant cannabis exclusively for medicinal purposes.

The license put Portugal at the top of the world’s cannabis exports, but the business was sold and, according to CNN, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the PJ’s National Unit for Combating Drug Trafficking believe it is perverted.

Under the guise of medicinal purposes, in an area with strict export and sales regulations, the company’s current managers are suspected of trafficking hashish on a large scale, for traditional consumption on the illegal market and not for medicinal purposes, reports CNN.

Contacted by Lusa, a source from the PJ confirmed that there have been arrests, said that it is a major operation and referred to more information until the end of the afternoon.

From Diário Notícias

