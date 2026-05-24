Stones tore through awning and shattered glass at the Infante Building

Stone blocks fell today onto the balcony of an apartment in the Infante Building, in Funchal, which was recently the subject of a news report in JM for the same reason, and caused various damages.

João Andrade, the owner, got quite a fright when, sitting in his living room, he was surprised by the loud crash of stones falling from the top of the building.

“Luckily, no one was there, otherwise the damage would have been even greater and more serious,” he stated.

Last 12th, JM warned about the dangerous situation that this housing development represents, both for residents and for passersby on Avenida Arriaga.

It was João Andrade himself who alerted us to the visible deterioration on both facades of the building and allowed us to see firsthand the danger that lies there.

“Thank God there was no one on the balcony. It hasn’t been for lack of warning,” emphasizes the citizen, still frightened and also outraged by what had just happened.

The stones tore through another section of the awning (which had been patched on the other side for the same reason) and shattered the glass separating the neighboring balconies, in addition to damaging a flowerpot, plants, and the air conditioning unit.

João Andrade told JM that he was at the Funchal City Hall this week to warn about the danger he has to deal with daily. “They were supposed to send an inspector, but I’m still waiting. Meanwhile, rocks have fallen again,” he added.

As reported by JM, the condominium created an extra fee this year for renovations. Given the impossibility of carrying out major repairs immediately, João Andrade requests that “at least they remove the parts that are threatening to collapse.”

“This is a very serious security issue, and it hasn’t been for lack of warning,” he warns once again.

From Jornal Madeira

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