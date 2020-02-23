A small dog was rescued yesterday by the Association ‘Aid to Feed Dogs’, because it is in very poor condition on a private property.

According to the association, the animal weighed just 4 kg, was chained, without any shelter, to rain, without water and without food.

“How is it that we are inside our house knowing that we have an animal in our yard in the rain and chained without being able to find a place to shelter? How? What kind of people are these? ”, Asked the association on facebook, stating that the dog is now at AuQmia ClinicaVet to be treated.

From Diário Notícias