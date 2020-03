Anyone who has contacted Samantha to arrange flights home, can you please stay with your connection and keep checking your emails, or you will lose your flight.

We need immediate responses from you all.

Nigel Woolford can you contact Samantha urgently.

Please also keep a check of the Airport Website as things are changing constantly.

https://www.aeroportomadeira.pt/en/fnc/homehttps://www.aeroportomadeira.pt/en/fnc/home