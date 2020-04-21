Several PSP agents, who are watching over security and order in the vicinity of the Village Cabo Girão hotel unit, to where some of those infected in Câmara de Lobos are to be transferred, dispersed the demonstrators who were in the area.

Despite being dissatisfied, the local people accepted the authorities’ determination and returned to their homes, as shown in the images captured by the JM report.

residents are not happy with the decision to put the Covid-19 cases from Câmara de Lobos, in the hotel unit, where till now the village has no cases of coronavirus.

Watch the video by JM journalist Joana Sousa: