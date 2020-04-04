The supermarket has already opened to the public, which, a week ago, was forced to close its doors, after one of the employees resulted positive in the test for Covid-19.

After a few days of disinfestation work, and with the municipality proceeding to disinfect the surrounding public areas, there is still little movement. Fact explained by the fact that many people are not yet aware of the reopening of the space, which is located in the centre of Ribeira Brava.

Remember that the country remains in a state of emergency and that this type of service, authorized by law, is subject to rules that prevent agglomerations within it. The employees who are at the service are, as confirmed by a client, mostly new faces.

From DN