Today’s IASaúde newsletter reports three more new cases of Covid-19 in Madeira.

“These are 3 imported cases, identified in the context of the surveillance activities implemented at the COVID-19 Screening Unit at Madeira Airport”, says the statement in IASaúde.

During today, there are 2 more situations to be accounted for that are being studied by the health authorities. Epidemiological investigations and laboratory tests are still ongoing.

To date, 1583 notifications of suspected COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Region, of which 1459 have not been confirmed. In total, the region accounts for 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 98 are recovered cases and 26 are active cases.

According to the Institute of Health Administration, the 26 active cases consist of 23 imported cases identified in the context of the surveillance activities implemented in the COVID-19 Screening Unit at Madeira Airport and 3 cases of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 21 people who are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, 2 in their home and 3 are hospitalized in the Multipurpose Inpatient Unit dedicated to COVID-19.

To date, 18440 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various counties in the region, now using the ‘Madeira Safe To Discover’ application, 7925 of these people are under active surveillance.

Contacts for the SRS24 Line (800 24 24 20) total 10724, plus 46 calls in the last 24 hours.

The total number of visits by the IASAUDE psychological monitoring line, IP-RAM (291 212 399) is now 1865, with 164 people accompanied by the professionals of this institute.

From Jornal Madeira