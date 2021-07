Today there are 30 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. These are 15 imported cases (6 from the UK, 4 from France, 3 from Spain and 2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 15 cases of local transmission.

There are over 15 recovered cases, and the Region currently has 249 active cases, of which 97 are imported and 152 are of local transmission.