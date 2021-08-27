  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks to Mark Gregory for this photo taken in Porto da Cruz.

The plot of land with the old ruin on it is actually for sale, beautiful views. You can see the Listing Here.

 
%d bloggers like this: