PILGRIMS ON THEIR WAY TO MACHICO (WITH PHOTOS)

There are more than two hundred that make the pilgrimage to Machico at this moment.

Paula Garcia, mentor of this pilgrimage, spoke to the newspaper when the clock struck 12:06. In a cheerful voice, she said that everything was “going well” and that they were in Assomada, Caniço. They had just had a small snack and were getting ready to go back on the road.

The approximately 235 subscribers left Funchal at 8:30 am, said the organizer of the walk.

Before leaving Campo da Barca, “we had the presence of the Bishop of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás, who blessed the participants and said that possibly, next year, he would make the pilgrimage”, declared Paula Garcia.

For Paula Garcia, on this occasion, the number of walkers is more than those who left Funchal, along the way other people have joined, which is encouraging. Along the way, the pilgrims are being supported by a car where all assistance is given.

Moved by faith, the mentor of this pilgrimage reveals that this is the seventh time she has made this journey, but in a group it is the fifth time.

Arrival in Machico is scheduled for 5:30 pm, where Paula Garcia would like to have the public waiting, however it will have the presence of the local parish priest. To end this day of devotion and faith, pilgrims will lay flowers to the Lord of Miracles.

It should be noted that this evening, at 8 pm, the celebrations begin in Machico do Senhor dos Milagres, with the procession leaving Largo dos Milagres towards the Igreja Matriz, followed by the Mass presided over by the Bishop of Funchal.

