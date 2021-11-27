Could this put an end to Christmas.?

Two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the UK, the health secretary has said.

Sajid Javid also said there would be targeted testing in the areas where the cases were found – in Chelmsford and in Nottingham.

He said the two individuals are now self-isolating. And the cases are connected.

Making the announcement, Mr Javid added: “This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over.”

From Sky News

Many other European destinations are also finding the new variant in their countries. Lisbon has just announced it has a number of suspect cases also, which are being investigated.

I worry flights will stop again, putting an end to a Christmas that we all hoped would be better than last year.

