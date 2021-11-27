Could this put an end to Christmas.?

Two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the UK, the health secretary has said.

Sajid Javid also said there would be targeted testing in the areas where the cases were found – in Chelmsford and in Nottingham.

He said the two individuals are now self-isolating. And the cases are connected.

Making the announcement, Mr Javid added: “This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over.”

From Sky News

Many other European destinations are also finding the new variant in their countries. Lisbon has just announced it has a number of suspect cases also, which are being investigated.

I worry flights will stop again, putting an end to a Christmas that we all hoped would be better than last year.

  1. Everyone panicked about the beta variant earlier this year, but what happened to that one.
    So lets not let panic yet

  2. Bad timing. Until the nature of this variant is fully understood it seems likely that travel will inevitably be restricted in the next few weeks even if the variant eventually turns out to be lass serious than it appears to be on paper. Encouragingly, a South African hospital doctor interviewed on Sky this morning confirmed that all current cases are seemingly leading to a milder illness than Delta. Very bad news for the tourism industry though.

  3. Yes, imagine how terrible a symptomless variant will be. There could be literally hundreds of thousands of COVID positive healthy people all around Europe right now feeling absolutely fine. And what if they get long symptomless COVID….they could end up feeling healthy and fine for months on end.

  5. Until governments accept the futility of trying to gain control over a coronavirus, there will be no Christmas as we know it. I’m half laughing at the way humans refuse to accept that you can’t control everything and that the elderly and frail and already sick are going to die of something that wouldn’t harm anyone else. That is life. I don’t understand people who want to live forever and stamp on other people’s freedom to squeeze a few more years out of life for an already ailing great-grandparent.

  6. This is not a ridiculous headline, I’ve had a cough since my first Covid vaccine in March. Had tests at hospital and cannot find anything to suppress the cough antibiotics didn’t help. We do have to respect what we are being told distance, face masks 😷 and wash hands. No one should disrespect this virus. Having nursed for 37 years l have great respect for all medical staff the staff are very tired and need the general population to show a better understanding of the virus.

  7. Pamela Alford. I entirely agree with your comments re masks etc etc. That is by no means ridiculous. What is completely ridiculous is a banner headline inferring in a potentially panicking tone (as some might interpret it) that Christmas might be ruined when there is no evidence to suggest anything of the sort.

