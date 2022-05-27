PORTO SANTO WITH NEW DIRECT CONNECTION FROM FRANKFURT FROM TODAY

As of yesterday, Porto Santo Airport has a new direct connection from Frankfurt, with Eurowings Discover, the airline of the Lufthansa group.

The route will be operated on an Airbus 320, offering 168 seats, once a week, every Thursday, until the end of the IATA summer – October 27, with a total of 23 scheduled arrivals, 7,728 seats offered (in both senses).

“This new route assumes importance in the offer and diversification of the German tourist market for the island of Porto Santo. This regular flight thus contributes strongly to the recovery and reinforcement of this market, since the connections originating in the German market to the airport de Porto Santo were not operated since the summer of 2020”, says a statement from ANA Aeroportos de Portugal.

The new connection is the result of a joint effort by ANA| VINCI Airports with the Lufthansa group in the development of new connections to Porto Santo airport, in coordination with the Regional Government of Madeira, the Madeira Promotion Association, and Turismo de Portugal.

“With its beautiful sandy beaches and great weather, Porto Santo is an ideal holiday destination for our passengers in just about 4 hours flight from Frankfurt. It was with particular pleasure that I boarded our inaugural Eurowings Discover flight from Frankfurt to Porto Santo, representing not only the first flight for us as a new airline dedicated to holidays, but for the entire Lufthansa group. Porto Santo is a great addition to the Eurowings Discover destination map and the entire Lufthansa Group network”, said Rupert Kraus, Head of Network & Airport Relations at Eurowings Discover.

From Jornal Madeira

