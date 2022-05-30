Rain and gusts of wind up to 90 km/hour in the forecast for Madeira

The forecast from the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) for this Monday in Madeira points to periods of very cloudy skies, rain or showers starting in the late afternoon. The wind will generally be light (up to 20 km/h) from the west quadrant, but becoming moderate to strong (30 to 40 km/h) from the southwest in the afternoon, sometimes blowing strong (up to 55 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

For the Funchal area, periods of overcast skies, rain or showers are also expected from late afternoon and light wind (less than 15 km/h), temporarily blowing moderate (up to 30 km/h) from the southwest during in the afternoon.

Clouds are building from the west as in the photo.

