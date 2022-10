The Madeira Legend Rally starting ceremony took many people to Avenida Arriaga, in front of the headquarters of Club Sports Madeira, the competition’s organizing club.

Fans of the sport wanted to see up close the vehicles that will evolve on the Madeiran asphalt, starting at 19:52, on the Caminho dos Pretos.

At 21:32, there is a new qualifying round, in the same place.

Tomorrow, six more special classification tests are reserved, with an emphasis on the show race on Avenida do Mar, at 18:30.

From Jornal Madeira

