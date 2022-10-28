Man falls down stairs on ‘Lobo Marinho’ ship

A man, about 60 years old, suffered a moment ago a fall on the stairs of the ship ‘Lobo Marinho’.

The fall took place at a time when the Porto Santo Line ship was preparing to set sail for the golden island.

The help was provided by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who had difficulty reaching the scene due to the chaotic traffic in Funchal.

To the scene, that corporation took an ambulance and a light vehicle.

It was not possible to determine the severity of the injuries, but the victim was immobilized on a hard plane and a cervical collar was placed.

From Diário Notícias

