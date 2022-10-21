‘Valiant Lady’ debuts in Funchal Port

The cruise ship ‘Valiant Lady’, the new cruise ship of the Virgin company, owned by British millionaire Richard Branson, debuts today in the Port of Funchal.

With a capacity for 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew, the ‘Valiant Lady’ arrived shortly after 7:00 am from Malaga, a Spanish port on the Mediterranean coast, and will leave at night (at 8:00 pm), towards Tenerife.

From Diário Notícias

Valiant Lady is a cruise ship operated by Virgin Voyages. After she was ordered in October 2016 with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, her coin ceremony was held in February 2019 and she was floated out in May 2020 from the shipyard in Sestri Ponente. She was delivered to Virgin in July 2021 as the fleet’s second vessel and sailed her maiden voyage in March 2022 from Portsmouth. At 110,000 GT and measuring 278 metres (912 ft) long for a capacity of 2,770 passengers, she was built with similar proportions to older sister ship Scarlet Lady.

