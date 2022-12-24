A Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas, and the best for 2023.

The best news blog for Madeira which brings you all the News, Photos, Videos, and Events, truly keeping it almost 100% about Madeira.

As always if you have anything you want to share on my blog please email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com, and I will get back to you. We have seen some great content from content creators over the last year, so I hope this continues through 2023, as it’s always great to see how others see and enjoy the island.

Thank you to all those that have supported me over the last year through Patreon https://www.patreon.com/madeiraislandnews and also those that have brought me a coffee or more over the last year https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Chinesa this really helps with the costs for running the website and keeps my caffeine intake topped up….

remember we are on yellow alert for rain this evening from 6 pm till midnight, I really don’t think there will be too much rain and will be more on the North and Mountain areas of the island, and I think this will be the case through Christmas day and Boxing day.

The wind could well be a problem from Boxing day into the 27th of December, so something to keep an eye on and I will keep you updated over the coming days.

Enjoy this time with all your family and friends, and know I will keep you all updated 7 days a week through the coming year.

Like this: Like Loading...