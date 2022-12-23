EASYJET ANNOUNCES 15 NEW SUMMER ROUTES FROM LISBON

easyJet announced today that, starting next summer, it will operate fifteen new routes from Lisbon and increase capacity to seven destinations, resulting in an increase of around 1 million available seats.

In total, the airline will have thirty-four available routes and almost 3 million seats at low prices for flights from Lisbon, increasing its operation by 54% compared to the same period of 2022.

In addition to destinations such as Marrakech, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Valencia, Miao, Paris, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse, Birmingham and Zurich, it is now also possible to travel, for the first time with easyJet, from Lisbon to Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca and Bastia. All flights are available for purchase starting today.

“We are delighted to announce fifteen new routes on our easyJet network at Lisbon airport for next summer, and to become the first airline to offer direct flights between Lisbon-Menorca and Lisbon-Bastia. the reinforcement of capacity on several routes, which allows us to offer greater flexibility to those who seek us out. Thus, we will have 34 destinations available from the capital for our customers to enjoy on their holidays. We are the #2 airline in Lisbon and our goal is to continue to provide more and better travel options, always at affordable prices, while also contributing to the country’s growth”, explained José Lopes, easyJet’s country manager for Portugal.

The launch of new routes and the reinforcement of the capacity of several destinations for next summer is also part of the sequence of the 18 daily slots that the European Commission granted to easyJet at Lisbon airport, in June of this year. In recent years, the airline has invested heavily in Portugal and recognizes the importance of its role in improving the country’s connectivity with the rest of Europe and supporting the national economy.

From Jornal Madeira

