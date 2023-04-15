Motorcyclists Gather Tomorrow Morning

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A reminder, for National motorcyclist day, they will gather tomorrow morning at 9am in Funchal, before heading to Calheta at 10. 30 am.

If you are in Calheta tomorrow, it will be very busy with street stalls set up for this event.

Photo from

https://www.facebook.com/ClubMotardsMadeira

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: