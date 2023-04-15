Motorcyclists Gather Tomorrow Morning

Motorcyclists Gather Tomorrow MorningTobi Hughes·15th April 2023Madeira News A reminder, for National motorcyclist day, they will gather tomorrow morning at 9am in Funchal, before heading to Calheta at 10. 30 am. If you are in Calheta tomorrow, it will be very busy with street stalls set up for this event. Photo from https://www.facebook.com/ClubMotardsMadeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related