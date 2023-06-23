Lido Bathing Complex closed this Saturday

Closure due to a fault in the wastewater drainage network of Funchal City Council.

In addition to the closure of access to the sea at Praia do Gavinas and the ban on car circulation at Rua do Gorgulho, Funchal City Council advances that, due to the malfunction in the wastewater drainage network, the Bathing Complex will also be closed at the Lido throughout the day of tomorrow, June 24th.

At issue is this rupture of the waste water pumping pipe on Rua do Gorgulho, which determined the interruption of the circuit that pumps the same water to the main pipe, on Estrada Monumental, reported the city council in a note issued, explaining that the “repair process may eventually imply a punctual emergency discharge of wastewater into a natural receiving area”.

