Andy Mumford hosts workshop on “Landscape Photography”

Well-known British photographer will be at the Photography Museum this Saturday.

An event promoted by Fujifilm and hosted by British photographer Andy Mumford takes place this Saturday at the Madeira Photography Museum – Atelier Vicente’s, a space protected by the Regional Secretariat of Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate of Culture, which will welcome those interested in participating in a workshop on “Landscape Photography”.

“Two components will be taught in English at the workshop, one theoretical (at the Photography Museum) and the other practical (in Funchal), where participants will have the opportunity to learn advanced techniques, exclusive tips and tricks while exploring our stunning landscapes”, informs the SRTC. “The new Fujifilm GFX100 II medium format camera will also be presented.”

“The theoretical component, in which several modules focused on the themes of composition, balance and harmony will be covered, takes place between 10 and 11 am. This is followed by the equipment ‘touch & try’ (from 11 am to 12 pm) and the practical component will take place between 4 and 7:30 pm”, explains the program.

It should be noted that “Andy Mumford is a landscape, travel and art photographer based in Lisbon”, he says. “He teaches photography through individual workshops, and is the author of the book Photographing Burma. He grew up in the United Kingdom, loving nature and travel, but his passion for photography developed much later, when he realized he wanted to take better photographs of the places he saw , rather than just instantaneous recordings. He bought his first digital camera in 2006 and was immediately fascinated by both the art and technique of making images. Now, whenever he travels, he hopes to capture the feeling and spirit of the places and people that surround them. inhabit. Andy gets inspiration from visiting new countries and cultures, from the people to the food, the landscapes and the buzz of the cities.”

Participation is free, but prior registration is required. For more information and registration, see this link https://www.fujifilm-x.pt/pt/landing/workshop-paisagem-111123?fbclid=IwAR1vf4ahEZbYMqQ3cnHXxlaeH6BkOue_L-nm1Q98ZgYJK9OJSsdQ7bOv8Wo .

