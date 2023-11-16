Eduardo Jesus considers Santa Cruz’s tourist tax “a scam”

Maybe Eduardo Jesus should go visit Cristo Rei, and see this great scam, where 1000s of tourists are taken to every day, to see JC himself in a open tin box, for the last 30 months. This is a great shame on you, and for tourism.

“A deception”, “a scam”, was how Eduardo Jesus classified the tourist tax charged by the Santa Cruz City Council, which he guarantees is the opposite of what the Regional Government defends.

The regional secretary of Tourism and Culture accuses the municipality of Santa Cruz of charging a fee that does not apply to the development of the tourist destination and only constitutes revenue for the municipality.

Eduardo Jesus finds it strange that those “injured by this great fraud” have not complained.

From Diário Notícias

