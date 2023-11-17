Mens Cancer Run

Thanks to Helen May for sending this, and her message below.

There will be serious runners but most people are “fun walkers”, myself included. All people need to do is buy a T-Shirt which will be on sale before the run. There is a warm-up at 4 p.m. and the actual run starts 4.30 p.m. followed by a stretching cool down. The Run (or Walk) is not long, I would say less than 2 km.

Like the wines run, it will start in front of Se Cathedral.

We’ve done it quite a few times now, the atmosphere is great and it’s for a good cause – raising awareness to prevent Men’s Prostrate Cancer.

Helen. 🤗

