Tourist tax in Funchal comes into force on October 1st

The Funchal City Council moves forward this Thursday with the approval of the regulation for the application of the tourist tax, which should come into force on the 1st of October.

After approval of the regulation, the document goes on for 30 working days of public consultation, and is also submitted to the Municipal Assembly, so that it is in force at the beginning of October.

The value will be 2 euros, applicable to all paid overnight stays in the Municipality’s accommodation units, regardless of the reservation method, per night and up to a maximum of seven consecutive nights, per person and per overnight stay.

Guests residing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will not be subject to the Tourist Overnight Tax; guests aged twelve years or younger; and people with disabilities with a disability equal to or greater than 60%, as long as they present a document proving this condition.

Entities collecting the Tourist Overnight Tax will receive the amount equivalent to 2.5% of the fees actually charged, plus VAT at the legal rate in force.

The Tourist Tax for Arrival by Sea will only come into force on January 1, 2025, affecting all cruise ships calling at terminals located in the municipality of Funchal.

The Tourist Tax for Arrival by Sea will also be 2 euros payable per passenger disembarking on a cruise ship during a stopover, and the settlement, collection and respective charges will be subject to a written agreement to be signed with the Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM).

From Diário Notícias

