Tourist tax in Funchal comes into force on October 1st

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Funchal City Council moves forward this Thursday with the approval of the regulation for the application of the tourist tax, which should come into force on the 1st of October.

After approval of the regulation, the document goes on for 30 working days of public consultation, and is also submitted to the Municipal Assembly, so that it is in force at the beginning of October.

The value will be 2 euros, applicable to all paid overnight stays in the Municipality’s accommodation units, regardless of the reservation method, per night and up to a maximum of seven consecutive nights, per person and per overnight stay.

Guests residing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will not be subject to the Tourist Overnight Tax; guests aged twelve years or younger; and people with disabilities with a disability equal to or greater than 60%, as long as they present a document proving this condition.

Entities collecting the Tourist Overnight Tax will receive the amount equivalent to 2.5% of the fees actually charged, plus VAT at the legal rate in force.

The Tourist Tax for Arrival by Sea will only come into force on January 1, 2025, affecting all cruise ships calling at terminals located in the municipality of Funchal.

The Tourist Tax for Arrival by Sea will also be 2 euros payable per passenger disembarking on a cruise ship during a stopover, and the settlement, collection and respective charges will be subject to a written agreement to be signed with the Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM).

From Diário Notícias

    1. Grahamtm, the tourist tax will make up the government’s pocket money for fewer tourists arriving on the island. I hope that makes sense. 

    1. Quite agree. There are enough tourists to bring enough revenue already. We have a 2 week timeshare so will be charged when we already spend money on food etc while there. This will deter tourists.

      1. But €2pp / night up to 7 nights is peanuts compared to Mr Pestanas “service charges” also on top of what you have already “paid for your timeshare”!
        My only concern is that the money will not be ring-fenced for essential infrastructure works to serve the extra tourist numbers but simply disappear into the coffers of the government and spent on more vanity and voter bribery projects that just means more money allocated to pet construction companies building things that most people don’t want or will never get to use or enjoy.

        1. Michael, I share your concern where these extra monies will end up. I don’t know if you own a Time Share but I can’t complain about my maintenance charges on a studio in a five star star resort. I know I paid a capital outlay when I originally bought but I agreed to pay maintenance which now is less than I would pay for a reasonable hotel.

  4. I regularly come to Madeira on business. I get asked the purpose of my trip every time at the immigration desk.

    I don’t think the name Tourist Tax accurately describes this fiscal regulation.

  5. What an easy way to make money ,Be Careful folks are not stupid could mean less Tourists unless of course that is what you want .

  6. It seems to me they want to reduce the amount of tourists and deter them.I have been coming to Madeira since 1981 and yes it can be too busy at times.But the government may inadvertently reduce many Maderian businesses income with this policy,i for one will still come but spend less money on the Island as a matter of principle.

  7. We’ve just paid €7 per night per room in Venice. It won’t deter most tourists to Madeira, just as ut doesn’t there but, of course, there is concern that it goes into the right coffers.

  8. Well Santa Cruz was the first council to implant this tax and despite what everyone been saying around were that tax was used not only to pay the debts left by the previous party in charge that left the council complete bankrupt and without any money to do any type work in the council area.
    And Pedro Calado explain that each municipal council will make its application [of the tax funds] depending on what is defined in its regulations, but it was also generally understood that this application should always be based on environmental sustainability, issues of tourist promotion, preservation of spaces green and for tourist use . A commission of 2.5% is foreseen for hotel establishments, with the remaining amount transferred to the municipalities.

  9. Isabel, I’m struggling to understand this. Tell us is this tax just peculiar to Funchal and collected only from the hotels within the municipality of Funchal, similar to the council of Santa Cruz.
    “Guests residing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will not be subject to the Tourist Overnight Tax.” Where is this Autonomous Region of Madeira where the guests won’t be charged if staying in this area?
    I understand that the Hotels will be collecting this tax and for this they will receive 2.5 % of the total charge the balance going to the Government coffers. This won’t cover the Hoteliers cost of collecting it.
    Michael talks of it not being a large amount compared to the Time Share maintenance charges, which I willingly agreed to pay when I signed my contracts, but a family of four staying for a week it adds up, if I have got it right 4 X 2 Euros X 7 = 56 Euros. Not to be sniffed at. My maintenance for a studio is well below that of a four star hotel room but this will push up my maintenance by a minimum of 12.5%.

