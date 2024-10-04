Madeiran vessel saves turtles trapped in fishing nets off the coast of Funchal

This afternoon, a Madeiran tourist vessel saved two sea turtles that were trapped in cables and fishing lines off the coast of Funchal.

The unexpected rescue operation took place about 4 miles off the coast of Funchal, when the ‘Magic Dolphin Eco’ was on a tourist tour along the Madeiran coast, looking to spot cetaceans (dolphins and whales). However, what they ended up seeing were the two animals in distress, tangled in the wires and unable to swim freely, and the crew acted quickly to save them and return them alive to the sea.

