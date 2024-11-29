Friday FotoTobi Hughes·29th November 2024Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Thomas for this photo of ants feeding from gel he has put down. A real problem this time of year, as they are looking for food for the winter, and for me the gel which they take back to the nests is the best result. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related