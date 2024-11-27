They have been talking about this for years, and that’s all it is, talk talk talk…. let’s wait and see….

The rehabilitation of the São Vicente seafront is “on the verge of receiving a favorable approval” from the TdC.

Miguel Albuquerque revealed, this morning, the work that will rehabilitate the entire seafront of São Vicente, considering it to be an “important” undertaking that will reconfigure and improve the attractiveness of the municipality.

“It is a project that has community support and is currently at the Court of Auditors (TdC) on the verge of receiving a favourable approval and then the work will start as quickly as possible”, said the President of the Regional Government, on the sidelines of a visit to the works at the Boaventura field.

“The entire front where the restaurants, bars and a set of craft shops are located will be rehabilitated. It will be framed by a seafront for people to stroll and enjoy the high-quality terraces and I think it will be very important to further improve the attractiveness of the municipality”, he reinforced.

The head of the regional executive also assured journalists that the center of the municipality will have the controversial bus dock, with capacity for 14 vehicles.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...