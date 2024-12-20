PSD removes notice posted at headquarters and will analyze images

The notice posted tonight on the door of the PSD-Madeira headquarters, on Rua dos Netos, has now been removed.

It was just a sheet of white paper with an orange frame and a simple inscription: “Closed for remodelling.”

The message, however, is being seen as provocative given the current internal situation within the PSD.

According to JM, the warning was removed early on and the party leadership has already informed some members that it will proceed to view the security footage to determine who was the author or authors of the “joke” that helps to destabilise the party.

It should be remembered that the news that the PSD has its regional headquarters closed for holidays until January was announced in the online edition of JM in the middle of the afternoon on Tuesday 17 December.

The same information already had the comment of a source close to the party’s leadership who recalled that this is a practice that has been going on for decades, dating back to the times when Jardim and Jaime Ramos led the PSD and has remained so to this day.

The same source added that in the Rua dos Netos party it is common practice to close administrative activities immediately after the Christmas party, which is seen as a way of compensating employees with a quieter period.

This year, however, this news gained greater media interest and even reached national media outlets and has been seen by supporters of Manuel António Correia as an obstacle to militant opponents of the current leadership who want, during these days of the Festival, to regularise their political situation.

The most recent fact was the placement of the “provocative notice” which has already been removed and the responsibility for which should be determined in the next few hours.

