Monument to Motorcyclists damaged

The Monument to Motorcyclists and Victims of Road Accidents, inaugurated in July 2022, in Jardim do Amparo, is damaged.

The top of the sculpture, by Martim Velosa, broke and is lying on the floor next to the pedestal.

Contacted by JM, the artist said that he had already been informed about what happened and that he would meet “with the engineer who made the piece, to understand what happened”.

“If the reason is the wind, we are in trouble, any sculpture has to withstand all weather conditions. On ’20 de Fevereiro’, no sculpture had any problems”, he stressed.

Martim Velosa believes “that there is some problem or defect in the execution”.

The monument was an initiative of the Madeira Motorcycling Association to pay tribute to motorcyclists and honor the memory of victims of road accidents.

From Jornal Madeira

