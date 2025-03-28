Two flights diverged and two cancelled

This Friday morning, two flights diverted and two were cancelled at Madeira Airport.

Flight TP1709, which was due to land in Madeira from Porto at 8:00 am, was cancelled. As a result, the TAP flight’s departure, scheduled for 8:45 am, was also cancelled for Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport.

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair’s aircraft, which also came from Porto, ended up diverting to Porto Santo.

According to the online page ‘FlightRadar’ the aircraft was due to leave Ilha Dourada airport at 10:15 am.

The Swiftair cargo plane, which came from Lisbon, also returned to Humberto Delgado Airport.

The weather station in Santa Catarina/Airport recorded the maximum gust of 35 km/h at 00:40.

In the last hour the wind has been at 21km/h, which will strengthen later today and for most of tomorrow.

