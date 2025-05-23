Inspection of the Calheta escarpment on the 26th and 27th of May

The cliff overlooking the Calheta waterfront will be inspected on 26 and 27 May to check its stability. According to a statement from the local authority, this is a preventive and recurring measure, not only after winter but also in periods leading up to events with large numbers of people, such as the upcoming Municipal Festivals.

“The work will be monitored by members of the Public Security Police, the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters and the Municipal Civil Protection Service, ensuring security on site during operations”, informs the authority led by Carlos Teles.

It is expected that there may be occasional traffic restrictions, but the road will not be closed, only parking will be banned in the area in question, on Avenida D. Manuel I.

“The Municipality would like to thank everyone for their understanding regarding any inconvenience caused, stressing that the intervention aims to ensure that there is no risk of landslides or falling blocks, contributing to the safety of those who circulate in the area”, it concludes.

From Diário Notícias

