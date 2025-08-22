Calheta hosts ‘Dog Walk’ on August 30th

The first edition of the ‘Cãominhada’ will take place in Calheta on August 30th, with departure scheduled for 9:30 am. The route starts at Praceta 24 Junho and ends at Porto Recreio.

Registration is free and can be done via Instagram @pet.trailer.dianaguerra or by calling 964997437. Owners are invited to contribute something so that a snack can be enjoyed at the end.

“It is mandatory for animals to be vaccinated, dewormed and kept under the supervision of their owner on a leash,” the organization points out.

From Diário Notícias

