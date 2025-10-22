Machico woman missing since yesterday

Maria Luísa Gouveia, 51, has been missing since yesterday.

The woman, from Machico, has suffered from severe depression for two years and was last seen in a bar in this municipality at around 10 am on Tuesday.

According to her daughter, the woman was wearing cream pants, a blue sweater, and brown ballet flats. The young woman also mentioned that her mother’s car was located by Public Security Police teams last night. It was parked in Santo da Serra, with the woman’s wallet inside.

Maria Luísa left her cell phone at home and is unreachable. Her daughter asks anyone with information about her mother’s whereabouts to inform the police.

“My mother had left the house before, but she always went to see the psychologist. This time she didn’t show up, and we’re desperate,” he said.

From Diário Notícias

