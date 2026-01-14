Government suspends requirement for regularized tax status to access mobility subsidy.

This is all a complete and total fiasco.

The Government has decided to suspend the requirement for a regularized contribution status to access the social mobility subsidy until the end of January and to assess the application of the measure with the executives of the Azores and Madeira.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of State and Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing announced that “the requirement of having no outstanding tax debts is suspended until January 31st” and that, during this period, the Government will “evaluate with the regional governments” the application of the measure.

“The postponement will allow the Government to assess, together with the regional governments, the application of the measure, until the platform is fully operational,” the statement reads.

