Smell of burning delays TAP flight departure.

The TAP flight (TP1710) that was supposed to depart from Madeira Airport to Porto this morning had its departure delayed due to a strong burning smell detected by the crew.

According to information relayed by the captain to the cockpit to inform the passengers, the aircraft, an Airbus A319, was ready to begin its journey to Porto when they were alerted to a possible burning smell, perhaps from some electrical component in the front of the aircraft.

Naturally, for safety reasons, the commander made the decision to return to the stand so that the maintenance team could assess the situation.

In principle, passengers should remain inside the plane until there is further information.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 8:45 AM. It is currently parked at the easternmost end of the stand.

The flight eventually departed around 10.30.

