The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, presides, this Friday, January 10, at 11:30 am, in the City Hall of the Regional Government, to the presentation ceremony of the Functional Program of the Central Hospital of Madeira.

On the same day, the debate and vote on the general proposal of the State Budget 2020 was already scheduled, in which the Government of the Republic allocated to this year 17.2 million euros for the new hospital, to be built in Santa Rita, according to the Diario news in the print edition of this Thursday.

After the previous qualification of the candidates for the construction of the Central Hospital of Madeira is concluded, the Regional Government will soon begin the presentation and analysis phase of the proposals.

In this context, and taking advantage of this new phase, the Regional Government makes known, through this initiative, the new Central Hospital of Madeira, with a maximum capacity of 607 inpatient beds.

The presentation of the Functional Program will also be attended by the Vice-President of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado, the Regional Secretaries of Equipment and Infrastructure and Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Fino and Pedro Ramos, respectively, as well as the architect responsible for the design. of the new health unit, Ilídio Pelicano.

It is recalled that the new hospital unit will represent an investment of around 352 million euros, including equipment and expropriations.

