The Funchal City Council (CMF) promoted, throughout the month of December, the holding of free collection campaigns for the so-called ‘monsters’, ie large waste that cannot be collected by normal means of collection.

Given the increased production of waste in the Christmas season, and in particular the cases of abandoned large items, the campaign ‘Get rid of the Monsters!’ Was an idea of the municipality, in collaboration with several Parish Councils, as was the case with São Pedro, Santo António, São Roque, São Martinho e São Gonçalo.

Thus, “in 2019, a total of 1,000 tonnes of this type of bulky waste was collected, either directly from the residents’ homes, in a service provided by the Municipality, or in campaigns that we develop throughout the year, as happens in the social neighbourhoods, or in collecting abandoned waste, all over the county ”, reveals the deputy mayor of Funchal, Idalina Perestrelo.

The mayor, with the responsibility of the Environment, highlights “the relevance of this initiative at a time when the population tends to make new purchases at home and change equipment such as furniture and appliances, stressing that“ this was a solution praised by people ”among and that allowed to collect, “in proximity actions in the parishes, about 4 tons of this type of waste.

Idalina Perestrelo also warns that “the improper disposal of waste on the public road, in particular of large items, remains a problem, so it is essential that the entire population be aware of the correct way to dispose of this type of waste / equipment, either by contacting the council services for this purpose or by taking advantage of proximity opportunities such as those we have promoted in various campaigns throughout the year. ” “It is also important to remember that abandoning Large items on the public road or in other public spaces is punishable by a fine of up to 250 euros,” he added.

The vice president also announced that “the Municipality will again organise several free collection campaigns throughout the year 2020.

In 2018, Funchal City Council services collected 787,290 kg of bulky waste, including abandoned large waste and on-demand removal of such large items. This year these numbers have been largely exceeded, with 1,000,780 kg of waste collected by December 31st.

Taken from DN