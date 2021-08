If the safety of the population is at stake, the Municipality of Funchal (CMF) will even proceed with cutting down all the trees in Largo da Fonte, in Monte, and subsequently reforesting the area.

The guarantee was left to journalists this morning by Miguel Silva Gouveia, Mayor of Funchal. “It may reach that point, it may be necessary to cut down the trees”, admitted the mayor, adding that “we will be here to replant and to see them grow in a conical and historic space in the city of Funchal”.

From Jornal Madeira