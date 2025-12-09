Weather for the next few days

View from my balcony after the rain late this afternoon.

I hope everyone is drying out after todays rain.

The next couple of days should be mainly dry with some sunshine, but from late Thursday afternoon things change .

A new depression, much like Bram which has just passed us and afecting the UK, will start affecting the weather from Thursday pm

This weather system will be with us through till Sunday, bringing more rain but no as heavy, much colder weather for Friday and Saturday, with possible snow on the mountains, and very strong winds.

The wind still looks very strong for Friday and Saturday, with it coming from the North, this makes it a cross wind for the airport, which could mean a lot of problems. This strong wind will decrease Sunday, but still strong enough to divert flights, so its going to be a complicated weekend.

Another smaller system with less wind will pass Monday, before we get some dryer weather next week from Tuesday.

As always I will keep you up to date as much as possible, especially over the weekend, and expect more weather warnings.

Get those jumpers out for Friday and Saturday.

