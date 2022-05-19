NAVY DAY IN FUNCHAL WITH VARIOUS ACTIVITIES

Today, the 20th of May, is the ‘Day of the Navy’, in honor of the great feat of Vasco da Gama who on this day, in 1498, for the first time in history, linked Europe to the East by sea, with arrival in Calicut, India.

In Madeira, the date will be marked with the realization of various activities related to the sea, which aim to strengthen ties with the Madeiran population, promoting the opening of visits to the lighthouses of Ponta do Pargo and São Jorge, not only during this Friday but also on the following days, the 21st and 22nd, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

It will also be possible to visit the NRP Mondego at Pier 4 (fishing port) in the port of Funchal, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

During the afternoon, the Lifeguard Station of the Instituto de Socorros a Náufragos do Funchal will perform sea baptisms for children from six schools in different municipalities in the Region.

In a note sent to the newsroom by the commander of the Maritime Zone of Madeira, Captain Rui Manuel Rodrigues Teixeira, it is explained that “These activities to publicize the mission of the Navy and the National Maritime Authority are carried out with the aim of to promote a wide openness to the community and, in particular, to strengthen the connection with all those who develop their economic and leisure activities at sea”.

It should be noted that this year, Faro will be the city that will host the celebrations of ‘Day of the Navy’, which will also be celebrated throughout the national territory.

